TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $12.33 million and $6.16 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00363794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

