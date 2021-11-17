TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

