TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.