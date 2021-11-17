TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,071.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $19,071.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

