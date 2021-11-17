Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.03 Million

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $151.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $152.80 million. Trustmark posted sales of $180.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $644.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.20 million to $652.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $619.20 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trustmark by 181.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trustmark by 34.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Trustmark by 256.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19. Trustmark has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

