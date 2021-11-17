TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.41

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 68436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

