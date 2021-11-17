Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 2,118.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 99,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

