Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $462,750.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TWLO traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.30. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.60 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

