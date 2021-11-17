Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.99

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.40. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 6,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

