Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $60.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been given a $60.00 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,942,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503,098. Twitter has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

