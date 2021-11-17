Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $71,875.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 818,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

