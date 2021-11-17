Typhoon Network Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $877,625.34 and approximately $8,145.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

