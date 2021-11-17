U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 231,524 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.
In other news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $59,490 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
