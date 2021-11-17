Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $883,099.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00228729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

