Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $7,908.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

