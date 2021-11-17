UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 115,314 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.