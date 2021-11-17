UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Innospec worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innospec by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

