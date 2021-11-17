UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,129 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,099,000 after buying an additional 263,767 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $38,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.