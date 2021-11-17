UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

AG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

