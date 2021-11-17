UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,732 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $6,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock valued at $512,963,192. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

