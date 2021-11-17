UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,927 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $9,853,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

