UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.