UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Progyny worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

