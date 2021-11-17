UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

