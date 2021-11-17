UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 184,044 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

