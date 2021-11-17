UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,500 shares of company stock worth $18,449,960. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

EXPI opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.