UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

