UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,280 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 111.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

