UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,025 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,847 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,416 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 207,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

