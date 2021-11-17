UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

