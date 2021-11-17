UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,447 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of APi Group worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 217,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

