UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 54,077 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 815,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

