UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,860 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

