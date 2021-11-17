UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Plains GP worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

