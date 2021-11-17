UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

