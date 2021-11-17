UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rambus worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

RMBS stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.