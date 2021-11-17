UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avaya worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.17 and a beta of 1.49.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.