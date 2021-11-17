UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.