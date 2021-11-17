UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.