UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after buying an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

