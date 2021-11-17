UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 528.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 112.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,832 shares of company stock worth $5,050,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

