UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trinseo worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

