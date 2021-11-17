UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of United Community Banks worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.