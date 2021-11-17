UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Allakos worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 83,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

