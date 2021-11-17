UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,502,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,006,134. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.