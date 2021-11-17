UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

