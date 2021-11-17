UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,314 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.