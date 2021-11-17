UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 19,082 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,878,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,159,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

