UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,106 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of PROG worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

