UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,465 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AAON worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

